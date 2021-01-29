Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is accepting online applications from eligible candidates for the Combined State Agriculture Services Exam 2020. Today is the last day for interested candidates to apply for the positions on the UPPSC website upsssc.gov.in.

Presently, UPPSC has notified 564 vacancies through the Agriculture Services Exam 2020 on the pay scale of Rs 44,900-1,42,400.

The prelim exam will be at various centres in the state for selecting suitable candidates for admission to the Agriculture Services Main (Written) Exam, 2020. The selection for appointment will be made on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the Main exam and interview. On some of these posts, recruitment would be made on the basis of total marks obtained in the written exam, according to the provision of concerned service rules of such posts.

Post Educational Qualification District Horticulture Officer B.Sc. (Agriculture)/B.Sc. (Horticulture) degree. Principal Govt. Food Science Training Center/Food Processing Officer B.Sc. (with Chemistry as a subject) or B.Sc. Training Center/ (Agriculture) followed by two years Post-graduate Associate Course in Fruit and Vegetable Technology from Government Food Processing and Technology Institute, Lucknow or any other recognised institute, or M.Sc. (Food Technology)/ M.Sc. (Food Preservation)/M.Sc. (Food Science). Senior Technical Assistant (Agronomy Branch) Postgraduate degree in Agronomy. Senior Technical Assistant (Botany Branch) Postgraduate degree in Agro Botany or Plant reproduction with Science of origin or Postgraduate degree in Botany with specially in genetics or Plant reproduction. Senior Technical Assistant (Plant Protection) Postgraduate degree in Entomology or Plant pathology or M.Sc. (Plant Science) with specialization in Entomology or Plant Pathology Senior Technical Assistant (Chemistry Branch) Postgraduate degree in Agriculture Chemistry, Soil Science, Soil Conservation. Senior Technical Assistant (Developmental Branch) Postgraduate degree in the field relevant with agriculture

Age limit

Candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have crossed the age of 40 years on July 1, 2020. The upper age limit is relaxable by five years for reserved category applicants.

Steps to apply for UPPSC Agriculture Services Exam 2020:

Visit UPPSC websiteuppsc.up.nic.in Click on ‘All Notifications/Advertisements’ on the homepage and select the first one (Agriculture Services Exam)

Read the ‘User Instructions’ and the recruitment advertisement carefully Then click on ‘Apply’, complete the basic candidate registration and print the registration slip Pay the prescribed application fee and print the payment receipt Click on ‘Proceed for final submission of application form’, fill the necessary details, upload the required documents and submit Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Candidates are advised to read the recruitment notification available on the website upsssc.gov.in in depth and then proceed to the application process.

The date and centre of prelim exam, decided by UPPSC, will be intimated to the candidates separately by means of their e-admit card. Candidates can keep track of the updates on the website.

On the basis of the prelims result, thirteen times candidates to the number of vacancies shall be declared successful for the main exam and two times candidates to the number of vacancies shall be called for the interview, UPPSC informed in its notification.