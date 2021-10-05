The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has released the answer keys for the recruitment exam to various posts of Junior Manager (Civil), Junior Manager (Operations & BD), Junior Manager (Mechanical), Executive (Civil), and others. Candidates can download the provisional answer key from the official website dfccil.com.

The computer based test (CBT) recruitment exam was conducted from September 27 to 30. Candidates may raise objections, if any, against the released answer keys till October 9 upto 11.45 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1074 vacancies of which — 31 posts are for Junior Manager (Civil) vacancies, 77 for Junior Manager (Operations & BD), 3 for Junior Manager (Mechanical), 73 for Executive (Civil), 42 for Executive (Electrical), 87 for Executive (Signal & Telecommunication), 237 for Executive (Operations & BD), 3 for Executive (Mechanical), 135 for Junior Executive (Electrical), 147 for Junior Executive (Signal & Telecommunication), 225 for Junior Executive (Operations & BD), and 14 for Junior Executive (Mechanical).

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website dfccil.com On the homepage, click on “Notice regarding Objection Management against Advt No. 04/2021” under Latest News secion Click on login window and key in your credentials Submit and check the answer key Download and take a printout for future reference

Candidates may also raise objections via the login window. They need to login using their credentials and register their objections (if any) along with documents, that refer and justify objections, against the questions/Option keys asked in the questions paper of examination, reads the official notification.

Selection Process

Candidates will be recruited on the basis of a computer-based test to be held tentatively in September/October 2021. Admit card for written test, containing the details of the centre/venue for the examination, etc., will be sent to the candidates at their registered e-mail ID.

