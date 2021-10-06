Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Main Written Examination schedule for the post of Assistant Fodder Development Officer, Laboratory Assistant, Operator, Junior Laboratory Technician and Dental Technician. As per the official notification, the examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 18, 2021 through Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) mode at Bhubaneshwar.

Applicants will be able to download their admit card from the official website www.ossc.gov.in using their application number and date of birth from October 11 onwards.

The candidates for the post of Laboratory Assistant will have the option to give exam in only one subject i.e., (Physics, Chemistry) or Biology (Botany, Zoology) against the technical paper, reads the notification.

There is no negative marking in the examination.

Exam Schedule Name of the Post Paper Reporting Time Exam Timing Remarks Assistant Fodder Development Officer,





Laboratory Assistant Paper-I

General Studies





Paper-II 11.45 AM







— 1.00 PM to 2.30 PM







— Gap between the sessions (Paper I and Paper II) is only for bio-break, candidates will not be allowed to go out of the venue. Operator Technical Paper 8.00 AM 9.30 AM to 11.00 AM Dental Technician Technical Paper 8.00 AM 9.30 AM to 11.00 AM Junior Laboratory Technician Technical Paper 8.00 AM 9.30 AM to 11.00 AM

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on hall ticket link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.