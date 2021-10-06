Bank of Maharashtra has announced the date of the Specialist Officers exam 2021 in Scale I and II. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website bankofmaharashtra.in.

The Bank of Maharashtra SO exam 2021 will be held on October 31 (Sunday). The exam will be held in a computer-based mode.

“The candidates are advised to visit Bank’s website frequently for updates. Any further communications in this regards shall be informed in due course.

Here’s Bank of Maharashtra SO exam 2021 notice.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 190 vacancies, of which 100 vacancies for the post of Agriculture Field Officer, 10 for Security Officer, 10 for Law Officer, 10 for HR / Personnel Officer, 30 for IT Support Administrator, 3 for DBA(MSSQL/ORACLE), 12 for Windows Administrator, 3 for Product Support Engineer, 10 for Network & Security Administrator, and 2 for Email Administrator.

Online applications were invited in September this year. The candidates shall be required to appear for online examination to be conducted through IBPS. The successful candidates shall be called for interview in the proportion of 1:4 based on their ranking.