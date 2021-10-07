Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final result and cut-off marks of 65th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the interview round can check their result from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The Commission had organised the interview from August 2 to 18 for a total of 1142 applicants. Out of which, 1114 candidates appeared for the interview.

As per the official notification, a total of 422 candidates have been shortlisted for the recruitment against 423 notified vacancies.

Steps to download the result

  1. Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on “Final Results: 65th Combined Competitive Examination.”
  3. The result appear in PDF format
  4. Check and download the result
  5. Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the result.

Cut-Off Marks

Category Written Exam Final Exam
Unreserved 447 532
Unreserved (Female) 438 515
EWS 425 530
EWS (Female) 401 504
SC 397 507
SC (Female)
 385 482
ST 394 495
ST (Female)
EBC 417 518
EBC (Female) 396 508
BC 425 525
BC (Female) 515
BCL 418 517
Disabled (VI) 361 436
Disabled (DD) 360 463
Disabled (OH) 384 488
Disabled (MD) 314 421
Grandchild of Ex-Freedom Fighter 445 518

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.