Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) announced the result for the posts of Assistant Professor (Technical), Assistant Professor (Non- technical) and Librarian in the Govt. Engineering Colleges of Assam on Wednesday, October 6. Candidates who have been declared qualified in the written exam will now appear for the interview round.

The date(s) of the Interview will be notified shortly, reads the notification.

Candidates can check their roll number under various fields including Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering, Computer Science Engineering, Industrial and Production Engineering, MCA and Assistant Professor (Non-Technical).

As per the official notice, more than 300 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round.

