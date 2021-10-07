The first round of Under-graduate Merit-based admissions has seen 60,904 candidates applying for seats in various colleges, the University of Delhi said on Thursday. The online admission process is currently underway and the first cut-off list of colleges was declared on October 1.

According to a press release, in the first cut-off list, 60,904 candidates have applied to various colleges. “Out of these, 46,054 were from the CBSE board and the rest from all other boards across the country.”

As of October 7, the DU said 31,172 candidates from CBSE board, 2365 from Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Education, 1540 from Board of School Education Haryana, 1429 from Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations and 1301 from Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan in addition to other State Boards have successfully secured their admissions.

The second DU cut-off will be released on October 9 and students can take admissions under that from October 11 to 13. The last date for fee payment is October 15. Colleges will complete approvals for admission against the second cut-off by October 14.

The third cut-off list will be due on October 16 and admissions under that will be conducted between October 18 and 21.

Following this, DU will announce a special cutoff list if seats are still vacant on October 25 and admissions under that will be conducted on October 26 and 27 with the fee payment to be completed by October 29.

Delhi University will conduct the entire admission process online. The online registration for UG programmes in DU was conducted in August. While most UG admissions is merit-based, some are entrance-based.

Here’s DU cut-off schedule 2021.