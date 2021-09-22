The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Delhi University Entrance Test or DUET 2021. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in.

NTA will conduct the DUET 2021 on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and October 1 in the computer-based mode. The exam will be held for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in DU for the academic year 2021-22.

Candidates can download their admit cards using their DUET Application Form No and date of birth. They are also advised to read the instructions contained there carefully.

Here’s Delhi University DUET admit card notice.

Steps to download DUET admit card 2021: