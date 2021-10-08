Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon conclude the online application process for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2021. The applications have been invited from unmarried women candidates. Eligible candidates can fill and submit their online applications at the website upsconline.nic.in till 6.00 PM today, October 8.

UPSC will conduct the NDA/NA (II) Exam 2021 on November 14 for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 148th Course, and for the 110th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from July 2, 2022.

UPSC commenced the online application process after the Supreme Court’s interim direction permitting women candidates to take part in the NDA/NA (II) Exam 2021. The academies previously received applications from only male candidates.

“The admission of the women candidates in the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2021 will remain provisional and subject to the final outcome of the WP (C). No.1416/2020 or such other order(s) as may be passed by the Hon’ble Supreme Court and action by the Government of India in the matter,” UPSC said.

The original UPSC NDA notification was released in June and applications were invited thereafter.

Here’s UPSC NDA/NA II exam 2021 new notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: Only unmarried female candidates born not earlier than January 2, 2003 and not later than January 1, 2006 are eligible.

Educational qualification:

For Army Wing of National Defence Academy: Class 12 pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent exam conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

For Air Force and Naval Wings of NDA and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the NA: Class 12 pass with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent.

Candidates who are appearing in Class 12 or equivalent examination can also apply for this examination.

Selection Process

To be acceptable, candidates for the Army/Navy/Naval Academy and Air Force should secure the minimum qualifying marks separately in (i) Written examination (total 900 marks) as fixed by UPSC at their discretion and (ii) Officer Potentiality Test (total 900 marks) as fixed by the Services Selection Board at their discretion.

Application Fee

Women candidates are not required to pay fee for their application for this Examination.

Steps to apply for UPSC NDA exam 2021:

Visit website upsconline.nic.in Click on the link ‘National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II), 2021 - Only for Women Candidates’ Click on Part 1 registration and fill basic information, select post Proceed to Part 2, upload documents, pay fee Submit form and print a downloaded copy.

Here’s direct link to apply for UPSC NDA/NA II exam 2021.