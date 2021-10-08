The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has once again revised the total number of vacancies for the 67th Combined Competitive Exam (CCE). As per the notification, the Commission has added 148 more vacancies to the previously notified vacancies. Now, the total 723 vacancies will be filled through the recruitment exam.

Candidates can check the official notification on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. Earlier, the Commission had notified the addition of 20 vacancies.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

The registration process commenced on September 30 and will conclude on November 5. The Preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted in December 2021.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit for general category candidates is 37 years, whereas for female candidates, BC, EBC category, the upper age limit is 40 years. For SC/ ST category candidates, 42 years is the maximum age limit.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a bachelors degree or equivalent qualification from a recognised university.

Application Fee

The applicants from general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to Bihar state’s SC/ ST/ EWS category candidates.

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

Candidates may check the Instructions for filling Online Application for 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination from Commission’s website or the notification below:

Instructions for Filling the Application Form.

Steps to apply for the exam

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Now click on BPSC Online Application Fill up the registration form and submit Pay the applicable fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to register for 67th CCE 2021.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Personality Test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.