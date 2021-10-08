On Thursday, October 7, the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) released the result of State Service Main Examination 2020 on the official website psc.cg.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the result and also check the interview schedule from Commission’s website.

A total of 2763 candidates were invited to appear for the Main exam, of which 522 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview round.

The CGPSC SSE Mains 2020 was conducted from July 26 to 29 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

The applicants will have to appear for the document verification a day before their scheduled interview. The DV will be held in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 1.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The interview is scheduled to be conducted from October 21 to 29, 2021, reads the notification.

Steps to download SSE 2020 result

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in Click on “WRITTEN EXAM RESULT - STATE SERVICE (MAINS) EXAM-2020 (07-10-2021)” under New tab The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 175 vacancies available for Group A and B for State Civil Service, State Police Service, Chhattisgarh Finance Service, Food Officer/Assistant Director, State Tax Assistant Commissioner, Chief Municipal Officer, Child Development Project Officer Chhattisgarh Subordinate Service, Nayab Tahasildar, Excise Sub Inspector, Deputy Register, and Asst Inspector.

