Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marksheet of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2020. Candidates who took the exam can check their result and the marks on the official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC CDS 2 2020 final result was announced on October 1, 2021. A total of 192 candidates have been declared qualified in the exam.

The marksheet includes the roll number, name of the candidates, scores secured in the written exam, SSB interview and final total.

This recruitment drive aims to fill up 169 posts in Short Service Commission Course of Men and 17 posts in Short Service Commission Course for Women.

Steps to download the marksheet

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Marks of Recommended Candidates: Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2020” The marksheet will appear on the screen Check and download the marksheet Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the marksheet.