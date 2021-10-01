Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2020. Candidates who took the exam can check their result at the official website upsc.gov.in.

The merit list includes names and roll numbers of candidates who cleared the UPSC CDS 2 exam and Interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the (i) Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for 114th Short Service Commission Course (NT) (for Men) and (ii) Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 28th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course, commencing in October, 2021.

“The results of Medical Examination of candidates have not been taken into account in preparing the merit list. The candidature of all the candidates is Provisional. Verification of Date of Birth and Educational Qualification of these Candidates will be done by Army Head Quarter,” UPSC said.

Moreover, marks of the candidates will be available within 15 days from the date of declaration of final results on the Commission’s website for 30 days.

