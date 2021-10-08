Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) recruitment exam. Candidates can check and download the result merit list from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC EPFO exam 2021 was conducted on September 5 as an objective-type test. UPSC is conducting the recruitment test for the post of 421 Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer at EPFO. Candidates who qualify the test will appear for the personality test/interview round.

In total, 1337 candidates have cleared the EPFO EO/AO exams.

“On the basis of the recruitment test, the Commission has shortlisted candidates bearing the following roll nos. “provisionally”. Only such candidates who satisfy/fulfill all the eligibility conditions shall be called for interview,” the result notice said.

Steps to check UPSC EPFO result 2021:

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in Go to ‘What’s New section’ and click on ‘Written Result: 421 Posts of Enforcement Officer - Accounts Officer, EPFO’ Click on the result document link The UPSC EPFO result merit list will appear on the screen Check by searching your roll number (Ctrl+F) Download for future reference.

Here’s UPSC EPFO result 2021 merit list.

Qualified candidates are required to fill and submit the Detailed Application Form (DAF) failing which his/her candidature shall be rejected. The link for DAF will be available on the ORA website upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC will upload the marks of unsuccessful candidates on its website after completion of the recruitment process.