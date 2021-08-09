UPSC EPFO EO/AO 2020 admit card released; exam on September 5
Registered candidates can check and download their admit card from the official website upsc.gov.in.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) recruitment exam admit card. Registered candidates can check and download their admit card from the official website upsc.gov.in.
The examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 5 from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon. The candidates are required to appear one hour before the scheduled time.
Steps to download the admit card
- Visit the official website upsc.gov.in
- Click on “Rectt. Test: 421 Posts of Enforcement Officer - Accounts Officer, EPFO” under “What’s New” section
- Click on “Click Here” against 421 Posts of Enforcement Officer - Accounts Officer, EPFO
- Now click on e-Admit Card Link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference
UPSC is conducting the recruitment test for the post of 421 Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer at EPFO. Candidates who qualify the test will appear for the personality test/interview round.
The EPFO exam will be an objective-type test and all questions will carry equal marks. The duration of the test will be two hours. There will be negative marking for wrong answers.