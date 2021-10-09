The University of Delhi will soon release the second cut-off list on the official website admission.uod.ac.in today, October 9. Once released, the aspirants will be able to check the list on University’s website.

The shortlisted candidates will have to register for verification of documents and payment of fees. As per the cut-off schedule, the admission against the second cut-off list will begin from October 11 at 10.00 AM.

The last date to apply for admission is October 13, 2021.

A total of 36,310 seats have already been filled after the first cut-off list for roughly 70,000 seats, reports Indian Express.

The University will release the third cut-off list on October 16 and admissions will be conducted between October 18 and 21.

Following this, DU will announce a special cut-off list if seats are still vacant on October 25 and admissions under that will be conducted on October 26 and 27 with the fee payment to be completed by October 29.