Today, October 10, is the deadline to submit online applications by unmarried male candidates to join the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala for a four-year B. Tech degree course under the 10+2 (B. Tech) Cadet Entry Scheme for Jan 2022 batch. Eligible candidates can apply for Education Branch and Executive & Technical Branch on the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The Indian Navy recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 35 vacancies, of which 5 vacancies are for the Education Branch, and 30 for the Executive & Technical Branch.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have appeared for JEE (Main) 2021 (for BE/ BTech) examination are eligible to apply.

Age Limit: The applicants must be born between Jul 2, 2002 and Jan 1, 2005.

Educational Qualification: Passed Senior Secondary Examination (10+2 Pattern) or its equivalent examinations from any Board with at least 70% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) and at least 50% marks in English (either in Class X or Class XII).

Here’s direct link to Indian Navy recruitment 2021 notification.

Application Process

Candidates are to register and submit their application on the recruitment website joinindiannavy.gov.in. The applicants are advised to keep the relevant documents readily available.

Here’s direct link to register.

Selection Process

Call up for Service Selection Board (SSB) will be issued on the basis of JEE (Main) - 2021 All India Rank (AIR) published by NTA. Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the interview.

SSB interviews for short listed candidates will be scheduled at Bangalore / Bhopal/ Kolkata/ Visakhapatnam from Oct – Nov 21. Shortlisted candidates will be informed about their selection for SSB interview on their e-mail or through SMS as provided by candidates in their application

form, reads the notification.