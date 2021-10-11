The provisional answer key of JEE Advanced 2021 exam has been released and candidates can raise objection, if any, at the candidate portal cportal.jeeadv.ac.in till 5.00 PM today. The answer key is available for download at the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2021 was held on October 3 by IIT Kharagpur for admission to various programmes at the IITs. The exam consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of Physics, Chemistry, Maths. The question paper and the candidate response sheets can be used to compare with the provisional answer key and estimate probable score. The JEE advanced question papers and response sheet have already been released.

After considering the objections, the JEE Advanced final answer key will be prepared based on which the final result will be declared on October 15.

The entire schedule of this year’s Joint Entrance Examination- Advanced has been uploaded at the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

Here’s JEE Advanced 2021 timetable.

Steps to download JEE Advanced answer key 2021:

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in On the homepage, click on the link for answer key

Select relevant Paper (Physics, Chemistry, Maths) The JEE Advanced answer key will appear on screen Download and match responses to calculate probable score.

Direct links to JEE Advanced answer key:

Paper 1: Physics, Chemistry, Maths

Paper 2: Physics, Chemistry, Maths

Through JEE (Advanced), IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences or Architecture. Candidates must qualify JEE Main before appearing for the JEE Advanced.