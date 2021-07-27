The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday announced that the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Advanced 2021 will be held on October 3 this year. The schedule has been released at the official website jeeadv.ac.in. The online application process for the exam is yet to commence.

The JEE Advanced 2021 for admission to various programs at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will be held as per the following schedule:

Exam October 3 (Sunday) Paper 1 9.00 - 12.00 Paper 2 2.30 - 5.30

JEE (Advanced) 2021 examination for admission in #IITs will be held on the 3rd October, 2021. The examination will be conducted adhering to all Covid-protocols.@DG_NTA @PIBHRD @EduMinOfIndia @IITKgp @PMOIndia — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 26, 2021

In June, the National Testing Agency had released the Information Brochure for JEE Advanced 2021.

Through JEE (Advanced), IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences or Architecture. Candidates must qualify JEE Main before appearing for the JEE Advanced.

Candidates are advised to read the Information Brochure in detail. They should also keep the list of documents for registration in handy before the process begins.

Here’s JEE Advanced 2021 Information Brochure.

Here’s JEE Advanced 2021 List of Documents for registration.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1996. Five years of age relaxation is given to SC, ST and PwD candidates, i.e., these candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1991.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in BE/BTech Paper of JEE (Main) 2021. The percentages of various categories of candidates to be shortlisted are: 10% for GEN-EWS, 27% for OBC-NCL, 15% for SC, 7.5% for ST and the remaining 40.5% is open for all. Within each of these five categories, 5% horizontal reservation is available for PwD candidates.

Number Of Attempts

A candidate can attempt JEE Advanced a maximum of two times in two consecutive years.

Appearance in Class 12 exam

A candidate should have appeared for the Class 12 (or equivalent) examination for the first time in either 2020 or 2021 with the subjects Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Candidates who had appeared in Class 12 (or equivalent) examination, for the first time in 2019 or earlier, are not eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2021.

Scheme of JEE Advanced 2021

The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Appearing in both the papers is compulsory.

Registration fee

Female candidates (all categories): Rs 1400

SC/ST/PwD: Rs 1400

All other candidates: Rs 2800

Candidates must qualify JEE Main before appearing for the JEE Advanced. The fourth and final phase of JEE Main will be held on August 26, 27, 31 and September 1 and 2.