The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will release the answer keys today for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021. Candidates will be able to download the answer key, candidate response sheet and question paper from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MHT CET 2021 exams were conducted from September 20 to October 1. Re-exams were also held for certain areas in the state. The question paper and the candidate response sheets can be used to compare with the provisional answer key and estimate probable score.

Candidates will be able to raise objections, if any, to the answer key from October 12 to 13 (5.00 PM). The result will be prepared based on the final answer keys after objections are verified.

The MHT CET 2021 results will be announced on October 15.

Here’s MHT CET 2021 grievances and result schedule.