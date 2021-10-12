Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released admit cards for the Main Written Examination schedule for the post of Assistant Fodder Development Officer, Laboratory Assistant, Operator, Junior Laboratory Technician and Dental Technician. Registered candidates can download their hall ticket using their application number and date of birth from Commission’s official website ossc.gov.in.

As per the notification released earlier, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 18, 2021 through Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) mode at Bhubaneshwar.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Key in your application number and date of birth Submit and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Download AFDO and Laboratory Assistant admit card here.

Download Operator, Junior Laboratory Technician and Dental Technician admit card here.

The candidates for the post of Laboratory Assistant will have the option to give exam in only one subject i.e., (Physics, Chemistry) or Biology (Botany, Zoology) against the technical paper, reads the notification.

There is no negative marking in the examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.