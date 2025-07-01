Today, July 1, is the last date to apply for the Skilled Assistant Grade-II (Fitter Grade-II) posts under Advt. No. 09/MRB/2025 is underway on the Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board ( TN MRB ) official website mrb.tn.gov.in . The recruitment drive aims to fill 20 vacancies.

Applicants should have been between the ages of 18 to 32 years as on July 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates. Candidates can check the educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from the SC/ SCA/ ST/ DAP/ DW categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 300, whereas Rs 600 applies to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for Skilled Assistant posts 2025

Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Skilled Assistant Grade II registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.