The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the online application window for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination 2022 today, October 12. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on Commission’s official website upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in upto 6.00 PM.

The online applications can be withdrawn from October 20 to 26 upto 6.00 PM, reads the notice.

The Commission will hold a Screening Test on February 20, 2022 at various exam centers including — Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Delhi, Mumbai, Dispur, Hyderabad, Prayagraj, Patna and others.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained at the age of 32 years on January 1, 2022. Candidate may check the age relaxation details in the notification.

Educational Qualification: Master’s degree in Geological Science/Geology/ Applied Geology/ Geo- Exploration/ Mineral Exploration/ Engineering Geology/ Marine Geology/ Earth Science and Resource Management or Oceanography and Coastal Areas Studies or Petroleum Geosciences or Geochemistry from a recognised University. More details in the notification.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Application Fee

Candidates (excepting Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay fee of Rs 200.

Steps to apply for UPSC Geo-Scientist Exam 2022

Visit UPSC recruitment website UPSConline.nic.in Click on the link “ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC” Fill up the two stage registration form available against the post Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the exams to be conducted in three successive stages: Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination (Objective type); Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination (Descriptive Type); and Personality Test/ Interview round.

The applications are being invited for the Preliminary Exam only. Candidates who will be declared by the Commission to have qualified in the Preliminary Examination will be allowed to take the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination.

The Main Examination will be held on June 25th and 26th, 2022. The Main Examination will be held on the following Centres — Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Dispur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Shimla.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.