Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the date for the skill test in computer application (Practical) for the post of Revenue Inspector 2021 at osssc.gov.in. As per the notification, the RI 2021 skill test will be conducted on November 8 in all districts.

Candidates who will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the written test will be allowed to appear in the aforesaid skill test, reads the official notice.

The applicants will be able to download their admission letter from November 1, 2021 onwards using their user ID and password. No hardcopy of Admission Letter will be sent to any candidates by post.

The applicants will also be able to appear for the mock test after downloading the admit card.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Meanwhile, the Commission had released the provisional answer key of the Revenue Inspector written exam 2021 for both Paper 1 and 2 set-wise (A, B, C, D) on September 3 and the revised answer key was released on October 5. The RI exam 2021 was held on August 29 in two sessions.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 586 vacancies of Revenue Inspectors in various district establishments under the state Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

Selection Procedure

OSSSC will conduct a written exam (400 marks, objective type MCQ) in all districts of Odisha. Qualified candidates will appear for a Skill Test in Computer Application. The merit list will be prepared based on marks scored in the two exams and work experience.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.