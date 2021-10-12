The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or MP Vyapam has begun the online registration process for the Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) 2021. Interested candidates can apply at the official website peb.mp.gov.in till October 26. The official advertisement is available on the website.

The MP PAT 2021 will be conducted from November 5 to 7 or admissions to agricultural courses in government-run institutes. The exam will be held in two sessions on all three days: 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 to 5.00 PM.

An application fee of Rs 500 is applicable for the general category and Rs 250 for reserved categories.

Candidates who have passed the Class 12 or 10+2 board exam in Science are eligible to apply for PAT 2021. More details are in the notification.

Based on the PAT 2021 result, counselling process for admission to first-year B.Sc (Agriculture), B.Sc (Horticulture), B.Sc (Forestry) and B.Tech (Agriculture Engineering) will be conducted by the institutes.

Here’s MP Vyapam PAT 2021 official notification.

Steps to apply for MP PAT 2021:

Visit official website peb.mp.gov.in Click on ‘Online Form - Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) - 2021’ Click on apply link for PAT and create profile through the link ‘Profile Registration’ Register at MP PEB and apply for PAT 2021 Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee Submit form, download a copy and take printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for MP Vyapam PAT 2021.