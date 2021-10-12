The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released the admit cards for the Physical Standard Test and Physical Efficiency Test (PST/PET) for the 2020 Assam Police Constable recruitment. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website slprbassam.in.

The Constable PET/PST will be held from October 25 to December 20 in all 33 districts of Assam.

Candidates appearing for the test are instructed to wear face mask during the test process. Candidates will have to maintain protocol of social distancing given by the Government during the examination process.

Here’s Assam SLPRB Constable PST/PET schedule notice.

Steps to download Assam Police Constable admit card:

Visit official website slprbassam.in Click on the download admit card button for relevant post Enter phone no/email ID/ Application ID to login The Assam SLPRB admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download admit card for Constable/Guardsman.

Here’s direct link to download admit card for Constable in APRO and Fire Services.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for the posts of Constables in APRO, Sub-Officer, Fireman, and Emergency Rescuers in Fire and Emergency Services, Assam and Constable/ Guardsman (Grade 3) under Directorate of Civil Defence and Home Guards.