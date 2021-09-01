The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) will soon release the admit card for the Physical Standard Test and Physical Efficiency Test (PST/PET) for the remaining 15 districts. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website slprbassam.in from 3.00 PM onwards.

The Constable PET/PST round will be held from September 24 to October 21 for remaining 15 districts in Assam including — Baksa, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Kamrup (R), Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Nalbari, Nagaon, South Salmara and Tinsukia.

Meanwhile, the board has notified that the PST/ PET for Hailakandi district has been postponed as the ground/ venue is not suitable for holding the recruitment rally. The new dates will be intimated later on the official website.

Also, the tests scheduled to be conducted from September 1 to 4 in Karimganj district have been deferred to later date. The tests scheduled on September 1, 2, 3, and 4 will now be held on September 24, 25, 26, and 8, respectively.

Here’s the direct link to the notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website slprbassam.in On the homepage, click on the download admit card button Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a print for future reference

Candidates appearing for the test are instructed to wear face mask during the test process. Candidates will have to maintain protocol of social distancing given by the Government during the examination process.

All the candidates will have to wash/ sanitize their hands properly before entering the examination premises. Candidates will have to follow government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of COVID-19 pandemic.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.