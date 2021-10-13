Osmania University has declared the semester exam results of various undergraduate and postgraduate courses held in August 2021. The OU results include those of B.Com, BA, BSc, BBA, MDA, BEd aad BE programmes. The Semester exams were held in August and September.

To check the result, candidates have to use their 12-digit roll number to sign in at the official website osmania.ac.in. The scorecard contains details regarding candidates, their subject-wise marks, total marks obtained and qualifying status.

Steps to check Osmania University exam results:

Visit university website osmania.ac.in Go to the ‘Exam result’ section Click on the result link of the relevant course Enter 12-digit roll number and submit Download result and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to Osmania University exam result page.