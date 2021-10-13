Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts. Interested candidates can apply for vacancies on the official website psc.ap.gov.in from November 12 to December 7.

As per the official notification, the APPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 38 vacancies, of which 6 are for the post of Assistant Public Relation Officer in AP Information Subordinate Service, 29 for Assistant Statistical Officers in AP Economics & Statistical Sub Service, 3 for Food Safety Officer in A.P Institute of Preventive Medicine, Public Health Laboratories and Food (health) Administration, and 2 for Hostel Welfare Officer Grade-II (Women) in A.P.B.C. Welfare Sub Service.

Here’s APPSC recruitment 2021 official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-42 years as on July 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in the relevant field. More details are in the notification.

Application Fee

The applicants must pay Rs 250 towards application processing fee and Rs 80 towards examination fee.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Written Examination conducted by APPSC. The dates of the written examination will be announced separately in due course of time.