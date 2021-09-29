Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts of Horticulture Officer, Telugu Reporters, and Lecturers / Assistant Professors. Interested candidates will be able to apply for vacancies on the official website psc.ap.gov.in. The application process will commence in the month of October.

As per the official notification, the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 71 vacancies, of which 39 vacancies are for the post of Horticulture Officer in Horticulture Service, 5 for Telugu Reporters in A.P. Legislature Service, 3 for Lecturers / Assistant Professors (Ayurveda) in DR.NRSGAC in Ayush Department, and 24 for Lecturers / Assistant Professors in Homoeo in Ayush Department.

The applicant who desires to apply for the vacancies shall login the Commission’s website, with his/her registered OTPR number. In case the candidate is applying for the first time to the posts notified by APPSC he/she shall register his/her bio-data particulars through One Time Profile Registration (OTPR) on the Commission’s Website viz., https://psc.ap.gov.in. Once applicant registers his/her particulars, a user ID is generated and sent to his/her registered mobile number and email ID, reads the notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 42 years as on July 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification:

Horticulture Officer in Horticulture Service: Must possess 4 year BSc Degree/ BSc (Hons) degree in Horticulture of a recognized University in the State or any other University accredited by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India, New Delhi.

Telugu Reporters: Must have passed a Bachelor’s degree of a University in any discipline in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act or a Provincial Act or a State Act or an Institution recognised by the University Grants Commission or by other equivalent qualification.

Lecturers/Assistant Professors (Ayurveda): Must possess a Post Graduation Degree in Ayurveda awarded by a University in India established or incorporated by or under Central Act or an Institution recognised by the UGC after having undergone regular study of not less than 3 years duration. Must be a permanent Registered Medical Practitioner within the meaning of the Law for the time being existing in the State.

Lecturers/Assistant Professors in Homoeo: Must possess a Post Graduation Degree in Homoeopathy awarded by a University in India established or incorporated by or under Central Act or Provincial Act or an Institution recognised by the UGC or any statutory board of the State Government.

Application Fee

The applicants must pay Rs 250 towards application processing fee and Rs 120 towards examination fee.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Written Examination in Computer Based Recruitment Test mode conducted by the Commission. The dates of the written examination will be announced separately in due course of time.

