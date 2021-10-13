The Andhra University, Vishakapatnam has released the result of the State Education Common Entrance Test 2021 (AP EdCET 2021) along with the rank card. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download their result from the official website sche.ap.gov.in.

The Andhra University conducted the AP EDCET 2021 on September 21 for admission to B.Ed. regular course (two years duration) for the academic year 2021-22 in Andhra Pradesh-based institutes.

As per a report by Time of India, around 15,638 candidates applied for the test, of which 13,619 applicants attended the exam. Of these, 13,428 (98.6%) candidates have been declared qualified, i.e., 98.6% applicants have passed the exam, said EdCET convenor Prof K Visweswara Rao.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website sche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on “AP EdCET 2021” Click on “Results” Key in your Registration Number and EdCET Hallticket No Submit and download the result Take a printout for future reference

