Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result of the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Exam, 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the result merit list from the UPSC website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC CAPF (AC) 2021 written exam was held on August 8. The exam is conducted for the recruitment of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). UPSC has notified 159 vacancies in total this year.

The merit list includes the roll numbers of the qualified candidates. Such candidates will now appear for the Physical Standards Test/ Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests. A total 1103 candidates have cleared the UPSC CAPF exam 2021.

Steps to download UPSC CAPF result 2021:

Visit official website upsconline.nic.in Go to the ‘Whats New’ — ‘Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2021’ Click on the result PDF link for CAPF (AC) 2021 The UPSC CAPF result merit list will appear on screen Check by searching roll number (Ctrl+F) Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to UPSC CAPF result 2021 merit list.

UPSC has said the marks-sheets of all candidates who have not qualified will be uploaded on the Commission’s website after the publication of final result (after conducting Personality Test) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days.