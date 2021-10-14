National Board of Examinations (NBE) will soon commence the online registration process for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2021. Interested candidates will be able to register on the official website nbe.edu.in from 3.00 PM onwards. The last date to submit the application is November 3 upto 11.55 PM.

“The FMGE December 2021 Online Application Form shall be live from 14.10.2021 (3PM onwards) to 03.11.2021 (till 11:55 PM),” reads the notification.

The examination is schedule to be conducted December 12, 2021 and the admit card shall be released on December 6.

Important Dates

Commencement of online application process: October 14 (3.00 PM)

Last date to submit the application: November 3 (11:55 PM)

Edit window for all candidates: November 8 to 10

Final edit window to rectify deficient/incorrect images: November 24 to 26

Issue of admit card: December 6

FMGE December 2021 exam date: December 12

FMGE December 2021 result: December 31

Candidates may contact the helpdesk on 022 - 61087595 or email at helpdesknbeexam@natboard.edu.in for all FMGE December 2021 session related queries such as online application form submission, admit card, test centre, fee refunds, test day requirements etc, reads the information bulletin.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate should possess a primary medical qualification, which is confirmed by the Indian Embassy concerned, to be a recognized qualification for enrolment as medical practitioner in the country in which the institution awarding the said qualification is situated. The result of final examination for the said primary medical qualification should have been declared on or before 31st October, 2021.

Applicants may check more details in the Information Bulletin below:

Direct link to the Information Bulletin.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the application fee of Rs 7080.

Steps to register for FMGE December 2021

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in On the homepage, click on “FMGE December 2021” Click on New Registration and fill in the details Upload required documents and pay the application fee Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.