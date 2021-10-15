Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will today, October 15 close the online application window for UP Technical Education (Teaching) Service Examination 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application form on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1370 vacancies, of which 13 vacancies are for the post of Principal, 1039 for Lecturer, Engineering & Technical Branches, 16 for Workshop Superintendent, 87 for Librarian, and 215 for Lecturer (Non Engineering).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: To apply for the post of Principal, candidates must have attained the age of 35 years and must not have crossed the age of 50 years as on July 1, 2021, whereas for the post post of Lecturer (Engineering & Technical Branches)/ Lecturer (Non Engineering Branches)/Workshop Superintendent And Librarian, candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have crossed the age of 40 years as on July 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification:

Principal: Ph.D and first class at either Bachelor’s or Master’s level in the relevant discipline (as enumerated in the list of AICTE approved Diploma Courses) with Minimum of 16 years of experience in Teaching at degree or diploma level in technical education/Research/Industry.

Workshop Superintendent: Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering with first class.

Librarian: Master’s degree in Library Science with at least first class or equivalent and a consistently good academic record, having the knowledge of computer. More details in the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved/ EWS category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 225, whereas Rs 105 is applicable to SC/ST/Ex-Service Man. The handicapped candidates will have to pay online processing fee of Rs 25.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR VARIOUS POST, UNDER TECHNICAL EDUCATION DEPARTMENT U.P. ADVT.NO. A-7/E-1/2021” Click on “Apply” against “प्राविधिक शिक्षा विभाग, उ0प्र0 - परीक्षा” Register and proceed with the application process Fill in the details, upload required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.