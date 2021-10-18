Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will today, October 18 release Class 10, 12 date sheet for the board examination. The time table will be available on the official website cbse.gov.in for the 2021-22 batch.

As per the notification, the CBSE will conduct Class 10th, 12th board exams in two terms. The first term exams will be held in November-December and term 2 exam in March-April in offline mode.

Term 1 will be an objective type examination conducted for 90 minutes, whereas term 2 will be subjective/objective type exam as per the condition of the Covid-19 in the country.

The board will conduct examinations for a total of 189 subjects, 114 subjects are for Class 12 and 75 for Class 10.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Steps to download CBSE date sheet

Visit the official website cbse.gov.in On the homepage, click on Class 10, 12 date sheet link The date sheet will appear on the home screen Check and download the date sheet Take a printout for future reference

Declaration of Result

The board will release the result after Term 1 examination in the form of scored marks. “No students will be placed in Pass, Compartment, and Essentials Repeat Category after Term-1 examinations. Final result of Class X and Class XII will be declared after Term-2 examination,” reads the notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.