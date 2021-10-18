Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to various vacancies for the post of Assistant Accountant. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website upenergy.in.

The application window, however, is showing error. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the website at equal intervals.

The last day to apply for the vacancies is October 28, 2021. The examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the first week of December 2021. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 240 Assistant Accountant vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 40 years as on July 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a bachelor’s degree in Commerce from a recognised university.

Application Fee

The applicants from general category/EWS/OBC (non-creamy layer) are required to pay the application fee of Rs 1180, whereas Rs 826 s applicable to candidates from SC/ST category. The applicants from PWD category will have to pay Rs 12 only.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website upenergy.in On the homepage, click on “Vacancy/Results” tab Click on “APPLY ONLINE FOR THE POST OF “ASSISTANT ACCOUNTANT” AGAINST ADVT. No. 06/VSA/2021/AA” Register yourself and proceed with application Upload the require documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written test (CBT). The test will consist of two papers — Paper I with 50 questions and Paper II with 150 questions. Each question will consist 1 mark and 1/4 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. More details in the notification.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.