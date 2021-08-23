Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the schedule for document verification (DV) round for recruitment to various posts of Technician (Electrical) and JE (Trainee). Shortlisted candidates can check the schedule on UPPCL’s official website upenergy.in.

As per the notification, the DV for the post of Technician (Electrical) will be held from September 20 to 23 (9.00 AM to 6.00 PM), whereas for the posts of JE (Trainee), the DV will be held on September 23 (from 4.30 PM to 5.30 PM).

Here’s direct link to Technician DV schedule.

Here’s direct link to JE (Trainee) DV schedule.

The applicants are required to appear at Vidyut Prashikshan Sansthan, Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow-226008. The candidates will have to bring their original documents.

Steps to download DV schedule

Visit the official website upenergy.in Click on Vacancy/ Results Now click on “Technician (Electrical) and JE (Trainee)” document verification schedule link The schedule will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 212 JE (Trainee) vacancies and 608 Technician posts.

