The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the admit card for the computer based written test (CBT) for various posts of various Departments. Registered candidates can download their admit card from board’s official website jkssb.nic.in using their registration number, date of birth, and security pin.

As per the official notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted from October 27 to November 12, 2021 (8.15 AM onwards). There shall be negative marking for wrong answers (0.25 for each wrong answer) attempted in the said examination.

“Any candidate who does not find his/her Admit Card must represent in the Central Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Hema Complex, Sector -3, Channi Himmat, Jammu or Camp Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Zum Zum Building, Rambagh, Srinagar with evidence in support of his/her claim. No claim or representation shall be entertained after 23rd of October 2021,” reads the notification.

Here’s detailed schedule of Phase II CBT Examination.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Card/Hall Ticket of Computer Based Test (CBT) 27th of October 2021 to 12th of November 2021” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the admit card.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 860 vacancies in various departments including Public Works(R&B) Department, Jal Shakti, Home, Culture, Skill Development, Health & Medical Education and others.

