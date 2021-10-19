Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Limited (RIICO) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Junior Assistant, Stenographer, Assistant Site Engineer (Civil), and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the recruitment portal riico.onlinerecruit.in/2021/ till November 13.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 217 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Deputy Manager: 8

Programmer: 2

Assistant Site Engineer: 49

Assistant Accounts Officer Grade-II: 23

Junior Legal Officer: 16

Junior Engineer (Power): 3

Assistant Programmer: 2

Stenographer: 19

Draughtsman-cum-Tracer: 15

Junior Assistant: 80

The applicants should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 40 years as on last date of filling the application form i.e., November 13, 2021.

Candidates may check educational qualification, pay scale, exam plan and syllabus, and other details in the detailed notification below:

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

Application Fee

For Draughtsman-cum-Tracer and JA posts: The applicants from Unreserved (General) category and creamy layer category of Backward Class/More Backward Class of the state of Rajasthan are required to pay the fee of Rs 700, the fee for candidate of non-creamy layer category of Backward Class/More Backward Class of the state of Rajasthan and Economically Weaker Sections the state of Rajasthan is Rs 525. For all Specially Abled Persons and the candidate of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe of the state of Rajasthan and annual income of family is less than Rs 2.50 Lakh, the fee is Rs 350.

For other posts: The applicants from Unreserved (General) category and creamy layer category of Backward Class/More Backward Class of the state of Rajasthan are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, the fee for candidate of non-creamy layer category of Backward Class/More Backward Class of the state of Rajasthan and Economically Weaker Sections the state of Rajasthan is Rs 750. For all Specially Abled Persons and the candidate of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe of the state of Rajasthan and annual income of family is less than Rs 2.50 Lakh, the fee is Rs 500.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the recruitment portal riico.onlinerecruit.in/2021/ On the homepage, click on “Click Here to Apply” against the posts Now click on “Apply for Online Application Form” Register and application process Fill in the required details, upload the documents, and pay the application fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.

Selection Process

Selection of the candidates shall be made through a competitive examination. This examination can be organized online/off-line, the details of which shall be published on website of RIICO in due course of time. For selection of candidates, the merit list shall be prepared on the basis of marks secured in the examination.