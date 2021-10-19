Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited online applications for recruitment to Probationary Officer and Management Trainee (PO/MT) posts. All the candidates who are interested in appearing for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) will be able to apply on the official website ibps.in from October 20 onwards.

The last date to apply and pay the application fee is November 10, 2021.

The examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in December 2021/ January 2022.

Important Dates

Commencement of online applications: October 20

Last date to register for the exam: November 10

Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training: November 2021

Conduct of Pre-Exam Training: November/December 2021

Download of call letters for Online examination – Preliminary: November/December 2021

Online Examination – Preliminary: December 4 and 11 tentatively

Result of Online exam – Preliminary: December 2021/January 2022

Online Examination – Main: January 2022

Declaration of Result – Main: January/ February 2022

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 20 years and should not be more than the age of 30 years as on October 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualifications: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he/she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

Here’s direct link to the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fees/intimation charges for SC/ST/PWBD category candidates is Rs 175, whereas Rs 850 is applicable to other category candidates.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done in three phases — Preliminary Exam, Main Exam and Interview round. The preliminary exam will be conducted for the duration of 60 minutes and will consist of 100 marks.

The candidates who clear the exam will be eligible to appear for the Main exam of 3 hours’ duration and of 200 marks.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.