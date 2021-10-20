The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will soon release the result of Class 10 and 12 supplementary exams. Students will be able to check and download their results from the result portal mahresult.nic.in. The result will be released at 1.00 PM.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced that the result of Class 10 and 12 supplementary exams will be declared on October 20 at 1.00 PM.

“The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Std 10th & Std 12th Supplementary Exams, 2021 on October 20 at 1 pm. Students can access their results at http://mahresult.nic.in. Best of luck!! @msbshse,” the Minister tweeted.

महाराष्ट्र राज्य माध्यमिक व उच्च माध्यमिक शिक्षण मंडळातर्फे सप्टेंबर-ऑक्टोबर २०२१ मध्ये घेण्यात आलेल्या इ.१० वी व इ.१२ वी पुरवणी परीक्षेचा निकाल उद्या दि.२० ऑक्टोबर रोजी दु.१:००वा.www.mahresult.nic.in या संकेतस्थळावर जाहीर करण्यात येईल. सर्व विद्यार्थ्यांना मनापासून शुभेच्छा! pic.twitter.com/STx1LGb5ai — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) October 19, 2021

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in On the homepage, click on SSC, HSC result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

The Maharashtra Board SSC result 2021 was announced on July 16. The pass percentage this year was 99.5%. On the other hand, HSC result 2021 was declared on August 3 for around 14 lakh students. Overall, the pass percentage this year was 99.63 per cent.

Both exams were cancelled this year due to the pandemic and students were evaluated based on internal assessment.