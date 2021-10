The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited online applications for recruitment to various apprentice vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website rac.gov.in from November 1 (9.00 AM) onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is November 15 (upto 5.30 PM).

“B.E/B.Tech/Diploma candidates must have registered their names at www.mhrdnats.gov.in & ITT candidates must have registered their names at http://apprenticeshipindia.org. Non-registered candidates are likely to be rejected,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 116 vacancies.

Candidates may check more details including educational qualification, pay scale, terms and conditions, and others in the notification below:

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Selection Process

Selection will be made on the basis of Percentage of mark secured by candidates at essential qualification level. Or personal interview through video conferencing (Virtual) mode for shortlisted candidates only. It is mandatory to provide percentage of mark secured at essential qualification level during fill up of online application.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.