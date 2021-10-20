The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of the Central Universities – Common Entrance Test (CUCET 2021) today, October 20. Candidates can check the answer keys from the official website cucet.nta.nic.in.

The candidates will be awarded scores on the basis of the final answer key.

NTA conducted the CUCET 2021 on September 15, 16, 23, and 24 for admission to the Integrated/ Under-Graduate (UI) and Post-Graduation (PG) Programmes of 12 Central Universities for the academic session 2021-22. The exam was held throughout the country through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for the duration of 2 hour.

Earlier, NTA had released the provisional answer key and invited objections till October 5 upto 7.00 PM.

Steps to download CUCET final answer key 2021

Admissions are handled at the level of each of the participating Central Universities (CUs) for their respective programs. After the declaration of the CUCET 2021 result, the respective CUs will declare the counselling/ admission schedule and merit list based on the weightage on the CU-CET 2021 score and the other criteria of the respective CU. There will be online/offline admission counselling for participating CUs.

