The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the result of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2021. Candidates can check and download their results online at the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in.

The Kerala TET 2021 was conducted on August 31, September 1 and September 3. KTET exam is conducted to certify the eligibility of teachers to teach in the schools affiliated with the Kerala state board.

Earlier, the Bhavan had invited objections to KTET provisional answer key till September 23.

Steps to check KTET result 2021:

Visit KTET website ktet.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, click on KTET MAY 2021 RESULT link

Choose category, enter Register Number and date of birth to check result The KTET result scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

