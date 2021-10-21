Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the schedule of Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for Bihar Police Driver Constable 2019 recruitment. As per the official notification, the PET is scheduled to begin from November 15, 2021 at Shahid Rajendra Prasad Singh Govt High School, Gardanibagh, Patna — 800002.

A total of 29,694 candidates have been shortlisted for the PET.

Eligible candidates will be able to check and download their admit card from Commission’s official website csbc.bih.nic.in from October 25, 2021 onwards.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card, the applicants can visit the Commission’s office on November 8, 9 between 10.00 AM to 5.00 PM and get their hall tickets. Applicants may check the complete address from the notification.

The details of PET including date, time, and venue will be available on applicants admit card. Candidates have also been directed to bring a valid photo ID card issued by a government authority such as Aadhar Card, Driving License, Voter Card and others.

CSBC is conducting the recruitment process to fill 1,722 Driver Constable vacancies in the Bihar Police.

Earlier, the Commission had released the result of Mains exam conducted on January 3, 2021. A total of 32,451 candidates had participated in the written exam. Of these 29,694 have been declared successful and will now head for the physical efficiency test (PET).

