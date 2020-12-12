Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released the list of centres for Driver Constable Written Exam 2020 scheduled to be held on January 3. Candidates can check their exam venue according to their roll number on the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 86 centres have been selected for the exam.

The initial date for the exam was October 14 but was postponed due to the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections. The admit card for the exam was released last week.

Here is the direct link to Bihar Police CSBC Driver Constable exam centre list here

Candidates who clear the written exam will then appear for a physical fitness test followed by a driving test.

Here is the official Advertisement for Bihar Police Driver Constable 2019.