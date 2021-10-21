Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa has released the admit card for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Tests (AP PGCET 2021). Registered candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website sche.ap.gov.in/APPGCET using their application reference ID, qualifying exam hallticket no, mobile number, and date of birth.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted from October 22 to 26, 2021 in three shifts — 9.30 AM to 11.00 AM, 1.00 PM to 2.30 PM and 4.30 PM to 6.00 PM. The Entrance test will be conducted online through Computer Based Test (CBT).

Candidates may check the detailed schedule below:

Here’s direct link to the exam schedule.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website sche.ap.gov.in/APPGCET On the homepage, click on “Download Hall Ticket” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the admit card.

The online application process commenced on September 15 and concluded on October 5, 2021. The exam is being conducted for admission into first year of various PG Courses (M.A., M.Com., M.Sc., MCJ, M.Lib.Sc., M.Ed., M.P.Ed., M.Sc.Tech etc) offered by Andhra Pradesh State funded Universites and their Constituent/ Affiliated [Government and Private (Aided/Unaided)] Colleges including Minority Educational Institutions in the State.

