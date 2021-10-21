Hyderabad-based Osmania University has declared the result of the Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests or CPGET 2021. Registered candidates can check their results online at the official website tscpget.com.

CPGET 2021 was held from September 18 to 27. The entrance tests in all the subjects was be of 90 minutes duration with the question paper consisting of 100 objective (multiple choice only) type questions for 100 marks.

Steps to download CPGET result 2021:

Visit the official website tscpget.com On the homepage, click on ‘Download rank card’ Enter hall ticket number, registration Number, date of birth,and hit view rank card button The CPGET result rank card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s the direct link to download CPGET 2021 rank card.

About CPGET 2021

The state-level Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests is conducted by Osmania University for admissions into various PG (MA, MSc, MCom, etc) courses, PG Diploma courses and 5 years Integrated Programmes ( MA, MSc, MBA) offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities for the Academic year 2021-2022.