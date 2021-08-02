Hyderabad-based Osmania University (OU) has started the online application process for Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the test on the official website tscpget.com.

The last date to register for CPGET 2021 till August 25, 2021, without late fee. The last date to register for the examination with a late fee of Rs 500 and Rs 2000 is August 30 and September 3, respectively.

The tentative date for CPGET 2021 examination is September 8.

The applicants from SC/ ST/ PH category are required to pay Rs 600 and Rs 800 is applicable to others. The candidates will have to pay Rs 450 for each additional subject.

Steps to apply for CPGET 2021

Visit the official website tscpget.com On the homepage, click on “Application Fee Payment” Fill in the details and pay the application fee Now fill up the application form and submit Download and print the application for future reference

About CPGET 2021

A state level Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) will be conducted by Osmania University for admissions into various PG (MA, MSc, MCom, etc) courses, PG Diploma courses and 5 years Integrated Programmes ( MA, MSc, MBA) offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities for the Academic year 2021-2022.

