The National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again open the online correction/editing window for the NEET UG 2021 application forms after receiving numerous requests from the candidate for the extension. Registered candidates can make changes on the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

The last date to make online corrections is October 26 upto 11.50 PM. Earlier, the application correction deadline was October 14.

Applicants can edit the fields of the First and Second Phase i.e. Gender, Nationality, e-mail address, Category, Sub-category, and Educational details for Class XI and XII. This facility is also available for Candidates who have done one-time corrections in these particular fields earlier.

“On receiving numerous requests from the candidates, the National Testing Agency is again opening the window for filling up of Second set of Information and correct/modify the particulars of the First and Second Phase of Online Application Form for NEET (UG) — 2021,” reads the notification.

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

Steps to edit/correct NEET-UG 2021 form

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on Correction Phase-II NEET (UG) 2021 Login using credentials Make necessary correction and verify Submit form and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to NEET UG 2021 correction window.